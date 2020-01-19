5 Ridiculous Movies that these WWE Superstars probably want you to forget they were in

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Icon vs. Icon...not the way you remember (PIC Source: IMDB / CBC.CA)

Most professional wrestlers have been in other forms of entertainment, whether it be TV shows or films besides professional wrestling. In a way, it's the right way forward for several wrestlers.

John Cena is well on his way to capturing another audience, having already starred in a Transformers movie and is part of Suicide Squad 2 and the next Fast and Furious movie. CM Punk recently starred in a horror film, Girl on the Third Floor, where he received rave reviews.

Batista has become a huge star, after being cast as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and of course, The Rock is arguably the biggest movie star in the world. Dwayne Johnson was perhaps the only wrestler to successfully cross over and not just star in movies, but dominate entertainment.

The Rock already has a reality show, a recently-concluded HBO hit Ballers and is prepping for his first superhero movie Black Adam. While all of this is great, he and others like him have sure starred in some cinematic stinkers.

Here are 5 ridiculous movies starring WWE Superstars that they probably want you to forget.

#5 Bill Goldberg in Santa's Slay (2005)

Killer Santa (Pic Source: IMDB)

This movie is over-the-top and is well-deserving of the word, ridiculous. The movie is based on the premise that Santa Claus was actually a demon, who was forced to be nice by an angel till the curse was lifted.

While the premise had promise as a Horror film, it played like a gratuitous and violent dark Christmas parody. Goldberg's dialogue is nothing to remember and even though he gets to say, 'Who's Next?' at the end of the film, the viewer would probably want to fast forward to get there.

There was a silver lining to this movie endeavor as Goldberg revealed that he met his wife during the shooting of the film. Now, that's a Hollywood ending.

1 / 5 NEXT