5 Ring of Honor wrestlers that could flourish in WWE

ROH is perhaps the most likely competitor to WWE. However, if WWE continues to sign their former talent then the future is unknown.

Brad Phillips CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 09:45 IST 1.55K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who else will sign with WWE this year?

Ring of Honor (ROH) has afforded arguably the most talented wrestlers in the industry. ROH wrestlers such as Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, Will Osprey, and Christopher Daniels are all notable names. However, these names have since progressed usually landing in WWE.

During the Attitude Era, WWE signed names such as; Ken Shamrock and Brian Pillman. Whereas, in recent years stars such as; Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Finn Balor have made their impact. Overall, WWE has tended to score big with their signings. In recent times WWE has been more selective when concerning their employment.

This year WWE has promoted talent from NXT which has limited the brand's entertainment capacity. Moreover, they have signed huge names like Bobby Lashley, Richochet, and War Machine. Furthermore, Deonna Purrazzo was announced to have signed with NXT.

Therefore, considering the immense talent which has signed with WWE, who else could sign? Moreover, with names such as Kenny Omega wrestling in Japan, WWE has a good selection to choose from. However, who could they be targeting?

Here are 5 Ring of Honor wrestlers who could flourish in WWE.

#5 Adam Page

Adam Page as a member of the Bullet Club

Adam Page would debut for Ring of Honor in 2011, and since then he has risen to become a member of the renowned Bullet Club. In recent time he has held the ROH Six Man Tag Team championships alongside The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson. In addition, he wrestles regularly for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Being six foot tall and athletic he has all the credentials to perform well in WWE. Moreover, with the likes of former Bullet Club members such as Adam Cole progressing exponentially, Page certainly has a bright future. However, it would depend on which storyline WWE would afford him.

Overall, Page has a solid ring technique and can match anyone in a tag team or singles competition. Furthermore, he is a member of the hottest stable in wrestling history. Therefore, could he reach the heights of former members such as; AJ Styles or Finn Balor. Whatever path is set for Page his future looks bright.

What could fans expect?