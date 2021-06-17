5 rivalries for Samoa Joe in WWE NXT if he returns to the ring

Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe was released from his WWE contract after WrestleMania 37. Joe had been serving as a commentator during that time and was not an in-ring competitor.

But, the June 15, 2021, episode of NXT, saw Joe make a surprise return to the brand that once crowned him the top champion. During this return Joe became NXT's Special Enforcer, giving back-up to General Manager William Regal.

However, Regal set two major rules for the former superstar on the brand. Joe would not be allowed to compete inside the NXT ring, and he would not lay his hands on any superstar unless provoked.

The former United States Champion left a mark on the Black and Gold brand on the first night by intimidating the NXT Champion and choking out Adam Cole. With that in mind, take a look at the five possible feuds for Samoa Joe in WWE NXT if he ends up returning to the ring again.

#5 Johnny Gargano and Samoa Joe could kickstart a rivalry on WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano is one of the most animated characters in WWE today. The former NXT Champion can’t seem to keep his mouth shut at crucial moments. This has landed him in a lot of trouble over the years.

Gargano was seen arguing backstage when he was confronted by Samoa Joe during his first night back in NXT. Johnny Wrestling stood no chance against Joe and decided to back off again.

Fans will likely watch many such face-offs take place backstage between the two men as Gargano has been doing a phenomenal job as a heel. He could end up provoking Joe before ultimately passing out to the Coquina Clutch.

Johnny Gargano tells Samoa Joe that he saw him choke out Adam Cole earlier and enjoyed every second of it. Joe tells Johnny to get out of his face



Pete Dunne goes to Joe and they have a stare down#WWENXT — John (@JohnWalters_8) June 16, 2021

It could end up leading to a rivalry between the two men, with Samoa Joe returning to the ring. Gargano could be the perfect first opponent for The Samoan Submission Machine, who will likely prefer to start with a few safer workers.

The rivalry will allow one of NXT’s best current superstars to take on a former great and possibly give Samoa Joe the spark he needs to return to the ring.

