5 last minute predictions for the Road to WrestleMania 38

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 was the final premium live event before WrestleMania 38. The show, which took place in the Jeddah Superdome, had many twists and turns, some with massive implications for the Show of Shows.

Mystery partners were teased, challengers emerged, and a new Champion was crowned. History was made as 12 women competed, the most in the history of a Saudi Arabia premium live event.

Now that the event is in the books, it is time to look ahead to the Biggest Live Event in Sports Entertainment. Only three matches have been made official for the Showcase of Immortals so far, and with less than 45 days to the event, there is still much to be done.

All four World Championships are set to be contested but it is unclear what plans the company has for the Intercontinental and United States Championships. The Tag titles are also in a state of flux at the moment, with clear WrestleMania challengers yet to emerge.

All this, along with the swirling rumors involving Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes, promises an exciting path to the stupendous two-night extravaganza.

Here are five last-minute predictions for the Road to WrestleMania 38:

#5: The Miz enlists Logan Paul as his partner to face the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

The Miz does not have a WrestleMania 38 opponent yet. The A-List Superstar lost his match at Elimination Chamber against Rey Mysterio. Later on, he claimed in a backstage interview that Mysterio and his son Dominik ganged up on him to effectively make a singles contest a 2-on-1 handicap match.

The Awesome One then teased a mystery partner for the following Monday Night RAW to help him even the odds against the father-son duo. He claimed that this mystery partner was a global superstar. Logan Paul is a worldwide YouTube sensation who often sides with heels when he appears in WWE, so he definitely fits the description. Being an athlete himself, and having a natural flair for turning crowds against him, Paul is a match made in heaven with the Miz.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh