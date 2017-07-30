5 Roman Reigns records which will probably never be broken

Here's what happens when WWE mercilessly attempts everything it can to establish its next top star...

by Elliott Binks Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 20:46 IST

Roman Reigns has achieved some truly remarkable feats

He may not be winning any popularity contests in a hurry, but being on the receiving end of a relentless push from WWE has seen Roman Reigns put together a fairly impressive in-ring resume.

He’s managed to lay claim to a bunch of records in a relatively short space of time, some of which sound perfectly legitimate, as well as others which seem to have been fudged a bit (main eventing a WrestleMania that allegedly drew more than 100,000 fans being a prime example of the latter).

But in amongst those records, there are a few so remarkable, so convoluted, or simply now logistically unattainable, that they could easily stand the test of time and never be topped by anybody.

From Royal Rumble trivia to WrestleMania landmarks, Reigns finds himself in some fairly elite company when we look back through the record books with a fine-tooth comb, as we’ll shortly see over the course of this list.

#1 Royal Rumble Eliminations

Reigns had an incredible Royal Rumble debut

In his Royal Rumble debut in 2014, Roman Reigns set the record for the most eliminations in a single Rumble match. Kane had previously topped the charts with his haul of 11 from back in 2001, but Reigns eclipsed that to make it a round dozen when he sent Sheamus packing deep into the match.

If we’re getting fancy, that equates to more than 40% of the total field, but what really makes this record even more impressive—on paper, at least—is that calibre of guys that Reigns took out.

While Kane eliminated just one former world champion, Reigns’ tally included five former and two future winners of the company’s top title. Granted, the Great Khali and a retired Kevin Nash were amongst those names but hey—a former world champion is a former champion.

Realistically, it’s difficult to see anyone topping that in the future, partly because one man tossing out 13, 14 or even 15 guys would effectively bury half of the whole roster.