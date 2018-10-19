5 Best Opponent For The Rock At Wrestlemania 35

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressed his desire to return to the WWE ring during the premiere of his latest movie Skyscraper. The Hollywood A-lister told WWE's Cathy Kelley that "he can't wait to return inside a WWE ring" and we as a fan couldn't be more pleased to hear that.

The last time Fans saw The Rock Compete inside the squared ring was at Wrestlemania 32 in a 9 Second Match against Eric Rowan.

Since then, The Rock has been out smashing records and he became one of the most successful actor in Hollywood with the amount of charisma and the larger than life persona. WWE really wants The Rock to appear and have a match at WrestleMania 35.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE wrestlers that can put on a great match with ' The most electrifying man in sports entertainment ' at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 Roman Reigns

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

It seems like there's nothing in the world right now that could get Roman Reigns over as a babyface. So surely the best move at this point would be for the company to finally turn the Big Dog heel and there's no better way of doing that than against his own family.

Seeing reigns stick out the rock would be a huge deal and could lead to a mega match between them both at Wrestlemania. WWE is going to want Roman in one of the Wrestlemania's big matches, so why not place him against a great one.

If Roman was able to show a cockier side believing that the rock has passed it then this is something that fans could really get behind and Reigns is likely someone that the Rock would be happy to have his final match with as well

