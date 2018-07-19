5 rumors WWE Universe wish comes true, and 5 they wish doesn't

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 13.97K // 19 Jul 2018, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns can walk away as the new Universal Champion at Summerslam

In WWE, rumors and shows go hand-in-hand. Without one, the other cannot survive. The last three days were no different. We divide the rumors circulating on the internet into two sections.

In the first section, we present before you the optimistic ones. In what has already been a lackluster year, the WWE Universe would be glad if any of the mentioned five rumors come true.

In the second section, we present before you the pessimistic ones. If WWE wants to continue their lifeless year, they would be more than happy to fulfill all the five of them.

So without any further ado, here are 5 rumors WWE Universe wish comes true; and 5 they wish doesn't.

#10 WWE to add more episode of Mid-South Wrestling, WWWF All-Star Wrestling, and WCW Saturday Night on the WWE Network

According to PWInsider (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE is looking to add more episodes of the Mid-South Wrestling, WWWF All-Star Wrestling, and WCW Saturday Night to the WWE Network. Furthermore, the speculation is on that WWE will also add 75 hours of WWE Coliseum Home Videos from the 80's and 90's.

The original plan had been to add 75 extra hours of WCW Saturday Night, but that plan was scrapped so that WCW Saturday Night could make its way to the vault this month.

At a time, when the only reason WWE fans are subscribing to the Network is to reminisce feuds of the yesteryears, this is a good move. While it may not bring in new subscribers to the WWE Network, it would ensure that the people don't unsubscribe it either.

1 / 10 NEXT