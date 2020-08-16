5 Scariest wrestlers without makeup

Gimmicks are an integral part of professional wrestling, and play a major role in getting a wrestler over in front of the audience. WWE and several other promotions have given us various memorable gimmicks over the past few decades, with the most notable ones being The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Hollywood Hogan, and The Rock.

Some gimmicks are over the top and promotions go out of their way to present the wrestler in question as an entity that's completely different than what fans usually see on their TV. These characters use masks or makeup to add to their gimmick, thus giving them a unique personality that stands out among others whenever they are on TV. In this list, we will take a look at 5 wrestlers who have portrayed scary characters on TV, and how they look without makeup.

#5 Kamala

Kamala

WWE legend Kamala recently passed away due to a cardiac arrest, mere days after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Kamala was one of the scariest wrestlers in the industry, back in the 80s. He wrestled for a string of promotions, including Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, and WWE. His most notable stint as a wrestler was in WWE in the late 80s, which saw him wrestle Hulk Hogan on various occasions, with the WWE title on the line. Kamala's outings with Hogan never led to a WWE title victory, and it was clear that he was just one of several villains used by WWE to put over The Hulkster.

Kamala without makeup (source: PWS)

In the above picture, you can see Kamala a.k.a. James Harris, without his makeup. Kamala's gimmick was that of a Ugandan savage, who used to wrestle barefoot and his demeanor was enough to give kids nightmares for days on end. His gimmick was a perfect fit for WWE's product in the 80s, which mostly consisted of over the top characters.