5 Scariest WWE Superstars Of All Time

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
831   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:08 IST

The Dead
The Deadman has struck fear into the hearts of the WWE Universe for years.

Halloween is just around the corner, and you can clearly see the witching hour coming.

Every day, more and more stores across the world are putting out costumes, decorations and pumpkins, ready for the historic spooky night.

In the WWE, fear and wrestling go hand in hand, with some superstars willing to go the extra mile in the name of horror.

Whether it's due to a deranged past, an incident during a match, or just to get the psychological advantage over their opponents, there are plenty of examples of superstars who sent a shiver down the collective spine of the WWE Universe.

Here are the 5 scariest WWE Superstars of all time.

(Note: For this list, we are only including wrestlers who have competed in the WWE.)

5. The Boogeyman

When the Boogeyman debuted on WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe couldn't quite believe what they were seeing.

As he crawled to the ring on all-fours, live earthworms hanging from his mouth, the bizarre Boogeyman would easily play mind games with any opponents brave (or foolish) enough to cross his path.

After dispatching his foes, the Boogeyman would add insult to injury, shoving worms inside the mouths of his downed opponents.



Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
