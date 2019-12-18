5 scariest WWE superstars of the last 10 years

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is the most bizarre WWE superstar today.

When it comes to the World Wrestling Entertainment, creating different characters and personas is imperative to keep the content diverse and engaging for the fans. This involves taking risks like they did by bringing in a second "Kane" in 2006 to create a bizarre doppleganger story. This mirrored the first time the WWE experimented on this concept when there were two "Undertakers" in 1994.

Those attempts of the look-alike concept may not have worked out well but WWE has definitely pulled out some scary personas over the years. It is little surprise that going the way of the scary or the supernatural is one of the ways to keep the product interesting and fresh. The most common attributes of 'scary' Superstars is the ability to have the aforementioned supernatural twist.

For others, it is the sheer size and raw power they possess that makes them scary when in the ring. They are able to sell the concept of their physical attributes by throwing opponents around at will and showing no signs of intimidation. These 5 Superstars have mastered the craft of their personas and deliver a powerful performance on all fronts.

#5 Finn Balor

The Irish superstar has an alter ego as the proclaimed Demon King. He is a fan favourite since he joined the main roster shortly before SummerSlam 2016, where he debuted the persona in the first-ever Universal Championship match. With his dark-themed entrance, he is able to get the fans involved in throwing their hands in a backward motion as the lights simultaneously focus in that move.

As the Demon King, Balor becomes almost creature-like right from the dark artwork painted all over his body and his mobility on all fours towards the ring. In the Demon King, Balor channels more strength and brings out the darkness in him to make him one of the most bizarre gimmicks in WWE today. As of right now, the Demon has not lost since his main roster debut over 3 years ago.

