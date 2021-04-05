5 Scenarios for The Rock's WWE return

Despite the fact that The People's Champion is very busy right now being one of the hottest stars in Hollywood today, rumors always seem to circulate in the wrestling world that The Rock (also known as Dwayne Johnson) may make his return to the WWE. Whether it's just for a normal segment, or for a one on one match, there is no doubt that whenever The Rock appears on WWE television, the atmosphere gets electrified.

The Rock's current contract with the WWE consists of him being able to appear for sporadic appearances, and the rumors are that Vince McMahon constantly reaches out to him to make a potential appearance. It's clear that Rock only appears when he is free.

The Rock continues to be one of WWE's all-time favorite sons, and the crowd just doesn't seem to get enough of the former champion each time he makes a return to the square circle.

In this article, we explore five scenerios where The Rock could possibly return to the WWE.

#5 A trilogy with John Cena

The Rock and John Cena have faced each other twice already.

Let's face it, a third match between The Rock and John Cena is something that not many people in the wrestling world want to see. However, the fact that they've only had two matches with each man winning one of them suggests that we still don't know who is the better man out of the two.

Both men have gone through exactly the same career path, as The Rock and Cena dominated the WWE and made a name for themselves by becoming the face of the brand before going onto Hollywood as they were destined for even bigger things.

The last time we saw these two superstars in the ring was at WrestleMania 32 when The Rock came out in front of the Arlington, Texas crowd to announce that the all-time Wrestlemania attendance record had been broken by the WWE. This led to The Wyatt Family interrupting The Rock before he had a quick 6-second match with Erick Rowan as he successfully pinned The Big Red.

However, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman (when Strowman was part of The Wyatt Family) were set to attack The Rock until John Cena made the save, as two of the biggest faces in the wrestling industry cleared the house to stand tall again. Despite the fact that it wouldn't be a popular decision, there is still potential for both future Hall of Famers to go at it one last time to determine who is truly better.

The first time the Rock and Cena went one-on-one, the pay-per-view went on to break all sorts of records, becoming the highest purchased wrestling event in history.

So, even profitability wise, this feud will do more good to both the WWE and the WWE universe.

