5 scripted deaths that happened on WWE TV

The weekly storylines that WWE produces add to the show's drama and excitement. WWE has a long history of showcasing controversial stories, but the ones involving death and funerals tend to draw the most attention.

Deaths in on-screen storylines have been a common occurrence in the Stamford-based company. Even though such angles are meant to intensify a rivalry, it usually makes for a strange night of wrestling.

The deaths mentioned in this article are purely fictional. However, they made for some much-watch TV. Let's examine five such scenarios in which death was planned.

#5 Paul Bearer's kayfabe death at WWE Great American Bash 2004

Paul Bearer's scripted death occurred in 2004

In 2004, Paul Bearer resumed his role as The Undertaker's manager. But in May of that year, The Dudley Boyz abducted Bearer. The duo's boss, Paul Heyman, threatened The Phenom, saying that Bearer would be buried alive in cement if he failed to forfeit his match against The Dudley Boyz at the WWE Great American Bash.

However, The Undertaker decided to participate in the match and easily defeated The Dudley Boyz. But before Heyman could conceal Bearer, a lightning strike terrified him, and he fled. The Undertaker turned to Paul Bearer, and everyone believed he would save his longtime manager from the nearly full concrete crypt in which he was locked.

For some reason, The Undertaker buried his manager by pulling a lever that sent a ton of cement into the crypt. From the looks of things, Bearer was dead, and Taker was his murderer for the sake of the plot. However, Bearer's survival and serious injuries were confirmed during the following episode of SmackDown.

#4 Mr. McMahon's scripted death

Vince Mcmahon's limo exploded as a part of the storyline

In 2007, Vince McMahon began to behave erratically on television, speaking incoherently and randomly punishing wrestlers to the point where he appeared to be losing his sanity. On the evening of June 11, 2007, following his departure from WWE RAW, Mr. McMahon boarded a limousine that subsequently exploded. He was presumed dead following the accident.

Vince McMahon disclosed on June 25, 2007, the night of what was supposed to be a memorial show for Mr. McMahon, that everything was part of a storyline. Due to Chris Benoit's passing the previous evening, the storyline was scrapped, and a memorial for Benoit was held instead. McMahon allegedly regretted setting up the memorial for Benoit after learning about his death's circumstances.

#3 The Undertaker and his many "deaths"

Randy Orton held The Undertaker's funeral in 2005

The Undertaker has had too many fictitious deaths to enumerate. He has perished numerous times since making his WWE debut in 1990. At the 1994 Royal Rumble event, when Yokozuna defeated him in a Casket Match with significant assistance, Taker ascended from his casket and vowed he would not rest in peace.

In 1998, he was considered dead after Kane sealed him in a coffin and lit it on fire. Kane also attempted to kill his sibling by burying him alive during the 2003 Survivor Series. Later, he held a funeral for his "deceased" sibling. WrestleMania XX saw the rebirth of The Undertaker as The Deadman.

Taker supposedly perished in 2005 when Randy Orton tried to kill him as Kane did by sealing him in a casket and lighting it on fire, but he returned at WWE Survivor Series. Later, with Taker perched on the burning vehicle, Orton rammed it into the SmackDown set. Orton staged a funeral for the Phenom using a mannequin, but The Undertaker attacked him from inside the coffin.

#2 Big Boss Man gets hanged

Big Boss Man and The Corporation

WrestleMania XV featured a Hell in a Cell bout between Big Boss Man and The Undertaker as part of the feud between The Corporation and The Ministry.

The Undertaker won his eighth consecutive match at WrestleMania by defeating Vince McMahon's lackey with some devastating offense. The bout is remembered for a bone-chilling sequence featuring The Brood assisting the Hall of Famer in hanging Big Boss Man on live television. It resulted in one of the most disturbing WrestleMania co-main events ever.

#1 Randy Orton burns The Fiend

The Fiend being set ablaze by Randy Orton

The main event of WWE TLC 2020 featured Randy Orton competing against The Fiend. The contest was a Firefly Funhouse Inferno Match.

While in previous WWE Inferno Matches, the performer was sprayed at ringside to put out the flames, Wyatt kept wrestling, and when he came back to face Orton, he received an RKO. The Viper then retrieved some gasoline and showered The Fiend, lighting the latter on fire.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes