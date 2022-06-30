WATCH: Segments that made WWE Superstars uncomfortable

WWE Superstars sometimes have to partake in storylines they don't like. Who can ever forget the infamous love triangle involving Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Lana, in which all three stars were visibly unhappy with their roles?

Well, they are not the only ones who felt uncomfortable with their parts.

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such video.

Over the years, a few stars have expressed their opinions on the segments and storylines that made them uncomfortable. Watch the video above to learn about the five such awkward segments.

These WWE Superstars felt uncomfortable taking part in some segments

The five segments and storylines we have chosen in the video above include the following stars:

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon

Bryan Danielson

Edge and Lita

The Miz

Stephanie McMahon and Eric Bischoff

Watch the video to learn everything about the storylines that didn't please the above stars, but they had to do it anyways.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far