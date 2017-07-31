5 sets of best friends in WWE

These men and women are the best of friends.

by Akash Cillanki
31 Jul 2017

The world of professional wrestling is a weird one. You're on the road for upwards of 300 days in a year with the same crew and yet you don't really call them your friends. There is too much politicking, backstabbing and general lack of trust between members of the same locker room.

But despite this, some professional wrestlers are able to genuinely connect with someone else from the locker room and a friendship that will withstand all the pressures involved with being a WWE superstar is born. Today, we are here to celebrate those eternal friendships.

Whether it is long-time members of the WWE roster who forged their bonds through their time together with the company or those wrestlers who have been friends from their time wrestling all across the world and have finally found themselves back in the WWE, these men and women truly love each other.

These men and women would absolutely do anything for each other. So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of 5 sets of best friends in the WWE:

#5 Trish and Lita

On-screen rivals, off-screen friends

Trish and Lita were the two pioneers of women's wrestling in an age where there was little demand for their in-ring abilities and more demand for them being presented as objects for men to fantasize over.

Instead, they were able to get people genuinely interested in their matches and made a name for themselves as two of the very best of all-time. They might have been eternal rivals inside the squared circle but away from the ropes, they were fast friends.

Even today, years after their retirements, they are in constant contact with each other and can be seen posting photos together on their social media accounts. Trish inducted Lita into the WWE Hall of Fame and Lita is even the godmother for one of Trish's daughters, that's how tight the pair are.