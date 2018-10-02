5 Shawn Michaels match-ups the WWE Universe wants to see

Mohit Kushwaha

Shawn Michaels is coming back, or is he?

Shawn Michaels is reportedly returning to the ring after eight long years, and the fans could not be more excited. The Heart Break Kid, one of the greatest performers to have graced the WWE ring, retired after losing a Career vs Streak match at WrestleMania 26 against The Undertaker.

Rumors of him teaming up with Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction are making the rounds in wrestling circles.

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest in-ring performer in WWE, having produced some stellar encounters with the best of WWE. He featured in the first ever Hell in a Cell match, and produced a five-star encounter. He was also involved in one of the saddest tag team breakups, when he betrayed Marty Jannetty.

The charisma, the aura, and the talent of The Heart Break Kid is too good to ignore, and with him possibly returning to in-ring action, it raises the possibility of several dream matches.

#5 Shawn Michaels vs Dolph Ziggler

Lets have these two fight each other WWE!

Although this match is not the most star-studded encounter, it could be a terrific battle between two amazing individuals. Ever since HBK retired, Dolph Ziggler has been termed as the second coming of Michaels. The tights, the long flowing hair, the finisher, everything Dolph does mirrors Shawn Michaels.

Michaels in his prime vs Dolph Ziggler would be a five-star classic for sure, but at this point it won't be the same. Michaels isn't the same individual anymore, but could still recreate some of the magic we are used to seeing from him.

Ziggler for all his problems is one heck of an in-ring performer, and can extract a great match from almost anyone. Him going one-on-one against his "inspiration" could be a delight!

