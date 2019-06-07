5 shockers WWE might be planning for Super Showdown 2019

Could we be in for a few shockers at Super Showdown?

WWE Super Showdown is just a few hours away. The event will emancipate live from King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Some of the biggest Professional Wrestling names of the last 20 years are scheduled to be a part of the show such as Goldberg, The Undertaker, Triple H etc.

The event will feature iconic showdowns and a massive battle royal featuring 50 Superstars in the same ring at the same time! It will be interesting to see if WWE does something special for accommodating such a large number of Superstars (for example, multiple rings as in WCW World War Battle Royals).

It can't be argued that the hype surrounding this pay-per-view has even got Wrestlemania 35 beat. Here's to hoping that the event actually delivers on this hype and doesn't turn out to be a spectacular house-show.

In addition to exciting matches, a good Pay-per-view should be packed with twists and surprises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. So, here are 5 exciting things WWE could pull off tonight.

#5 The Demon Loses his first Main Roster match:

Demon Balor is set to Defend the Intercontinental Championship against Andrade tonight.

Ever since Finn Balor returned from injury in 2017, he has been used as an upper mid-carder at best. Although all of his matches are highly entertaining, there's no clear direction to where his character is actually headed. However, there is a really cool approach to his character, which is when he enlists the help of his demon alter-ego when he is cornered.

The Demon persona of Finn Balor can only be seen a handful of times during the entire year, which makes it so special. Tonight at Super Showdown, he will be appearing as the Demon to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Andrade. It should be noted that in nearly 3 years, Demon Balor hasn't lost a single match on the main roster.

Now coming to Andrade, he has been on a roll lately. At a time when Superstars are requesting to be released due to being unhappy with how they are being treated, Andrade has been urging Vince to push him instead of throwing tantrums. This attitude could really impress the Chairman and result in a big push for El Idolo, starting tonight!

Thus, we have a strong reason to believe why Andrade might be the first Superstar on the main roster to silence The Demon.

