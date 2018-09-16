5 Shocking Hell In A Cell Moments That Took WWE By Storm

Moments that changed the game forever

With WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 just around the corner, WWE will host its tenth event under the famous chronology. The barbaric cell has hosted more than thirty matches and is substantial in altering the careers of those who enter it.

Many superstars have been locked inside the unforgiving structure and have laid their bodies on the line to entertain the audience to the core.

While this Sunday, WWE will be hosting three matches inside Hell in a Cell, it would be enticing to see how this structure has been influential in changing the complexity of the entire business.

There's no denying that Hell in a Cell matches bring an intriguing value to the event, but what a superstar brings to the table when they are locked inside the cage makes it more commendable and entertaining.

Since the fans are expecting Jeff Hardy to do something awe-inspiring tonight, let's dive back in the past and look at the 5 Hell in a Cell moments that shocked the world.

#5 Shane McMahon jumps from the top of the cell - WrestleMania 32

A game-changing moment at WrestleMania

The Grandest Stage of Them All has always been about creating and cherishing moments that last a lifetime. One such moment came at WrestleMania 32 when Shane McMahon jumped from the top of the cell and almost dismantled his entire career.

While the fans were disappointed with how the Undertaker was pitted to face Shane O'Mac at WrestleMania, the match itself delivered and was successful in producing a fantastic WrestleMania moment.

The commissioner of SmackDown Live puts everything on the line in his bouts, and since this was his first encounter after his long-awaited return, Shane McMahon made an instant impact by giving the fans an unforgettable moment at WrestleMania.

Considering the fans were expecting something of such magnitude from Shane McMahon, the whole industry was shocked at what transpired when he actually jumped of the cell.

Taking such a bump at the Show of Shows saved the prestige of the match and made it the talking point of the visual extravaganza.

While Shane O'Mac went on to lose the encounter, the fans in attendance were at the edge of their seats, as they saw a 46-year old man jump of the top of the cell.

