WATCH: Shocking inter-gender matches that happened in WWE

WWE, like most sports, has separate divisions for men and women to compete in. However, the Stamford-based promotion has a very different approach to certain things. For example, you can't expect a men vs. women Basketball match in the NBA.

Click on the video above to see the complete list and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

McMahon's company makes a difference here. While it isn't common to watch inter-gender matches nowadays, it doesn't change the fact that fans have seen dozens of such matches in the company's programming in the past.

These intergender matches shocked the WWE Universe

The five matches we have chosen for the video above are:

Chyna vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series 1999)

Stephanie McMahon vs. Brock Lesnar (SmackDown 2003)

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Chris Jericho & Christian (Armageddon 2003)

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton (Fastlane 2021)

Stephanie McMahon vs. Vince McMahon (No Mercy 2003)

Watch the entire video to learn everything about these shocking inter-gender wrestling matches.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far