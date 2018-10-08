5 Shocking Mistakes the WWE made at Super Show-Down

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.47K // 08 Oct 2018, 00:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The main event at Super Show-Down

WWE's Super Show-Down has finished and the WWE Universe is still coming to terms with the huge event that took place Down Under. Fans in Australia were treated to several title matches, huge bouts involving Ronda Rousey and John Cena and, of course, the massive main event between Triple H and Undertaker with Shawn Michaels and Kane present as well.

AJ Styles and the New Day retained their SmackDown Titles, Buddy Murphy became the first Australian to pick up a singles title, Daniel Bryan became the #1 contender for the WWE Title and Triple H finally defeated the Undertaker, albeit with the help of his DX partner Shawn Michaels.

Whilst the show was a pretty good one it wasn't without its dubious decisions from the WWE. We take a look at some of the results and choices that were made during the Super Show-Down show and explore why some of them were shocking mistakes that were made. We take a look at the top 5 shocking Super Show-Down mistakes.

#5 Daniel Bryan squashing The Miz

The finish to Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz was bizarre!

This was a match that many people were looking forward to. It continues the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan but it presented the two men with some real stakes outside of the personal animosity between them, with a WWE Championship match on the line.

However, when the match went down at Super Show-Down it left many people disappointed with Daniel Bryan rolling up The Miz with a Small Package in what amounted to nothing more than a squash.

Admittedly this was a good way to protect the Miz and continue the feud whilst still getting to that AJ Style Vs Daniel Bryan match they clearly wanted for Crown Jewel it was a disappointment on the night and left the crowd deflated, having cheated them out of a possibly great match.

1 / 5 NEXT