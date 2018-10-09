×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 interesting moments from Raw this week (8 October 2018)

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    09 Oct 2018, 14:19 IST

could this be
could this be
teh
scene
at Crown Jewel?

This weeks edition of Raw after the Supershow Down event was the best Raw of the year so far, as WWE finally woke up and realized that the terrible ratings the show has been receiving for far too long are detrimental on the product. As the episode was filled with shocking revelations, exciting prospects, a cliffhanger and oh so many surprises. From star-studded returns to shocking heel turns, Raw was great this week and hopefully, WWE continues this great trend.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield D-Generation X Shawn Michaels Kurt Angle
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
5 moments from this week's RAW that made fans smile
RELATED STORY
5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Power Rankings: 1st October 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw draws all-time low rating for second week...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of WWE RAW: 8th Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 8th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 ways RAW can boost its ratings
RELATED STORY
4 Questions WWE Needs To Answer on RAW after Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why the Raw Tag Team Division has lost its appeal
RELATED STORY
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us