5 shocking moments from WWE Raw and SmackDown Live this week (25 & 26 March)

What shocking things went down in WWE this week?

It's hard to believe that WrestleMania is just over a week away, as this year's road to WrestleMania has come and gone so quickly we just haven't realized it. But here we are with just one more episode of SmackDown Live and Raw before the big event, and the narratives on each of these shows seem to be coming to a close, as WWE is putting the final touches on the match card for WrestleMania.

This week has been quite an eventful one in WWE, as we have seen everything from title changes to multiple dream matches being realized, and one could say that there were many more surprising moments on display in these shows. So lets us go through all the unexpected moments that happened on Raw and SmackDown Live this week.

#1 Balor overcomes the odds

If they give you a chance, run with it

Finn Balor may not be the most popular superstar in the WWE officials' eyes, but he does manage to get the job done in many narratives in which they put him in, and yet Balor doesn't get many chances to shine.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Balor got one of those chances to cement his mark on the WrestleMania match card, as he shockingly defeated Jinder Mahal, and current IC Champion Bobby Lashley, in a handicap match, also he had to overcome the hindrance of the Singhs at ringside.

This victory earned Balor an IC Title shot at WrestleMania, which would probably see him bring out his alter ego at the event, and if we are being honest here, that is possibly the only reason why WWE is booking Balor on the show.

Nevertheless, Balor outlasting four men by himself is quite a shocker as not so long ago WWE portrayed him as a superstar who couldn't hang with the big boys.

