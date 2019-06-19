5 shocking moments that could happen at WWE Stomping Grounds

Will he show up?

There's another WWE pay-per-view this Sunday, and with a new name too. WWE will present the first-ever Stomping Grounds from Tacoma, Washington. However, it does not look all that good. The product is stale and ticket sales have been pretty woeful, with a lot of seats yet to be filled and show less than five days away. The card is almost entirely filled with rematches from the previous pay-per-view, either Money in the Bank or Super Showdown. There even is a WrestleMania rematch between two superstars who are on separate shows.

WWE will be fully aware of the underwhelming nature of the card and certainly have some tricks up their sleeve to avoid this show to be a complete dud. Stomping Grounds may have a couple of really good matches on it, but it isn't a far reach to expect Vince McMahon to come up with some surprises on the night. This will be a show that is in desperate need of some added oomph. Whether it comes in the form of a surprise will remain to be seen.

Anyway, here are five shocking moments that might happen at Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

#5 An impromptu classic tag title match

These two can really go.

As of right now, there are nine matches advertised for Stomping Grounds. However, hardly a couple of them stand out as exciting matches. WWE has a history of adding impromptu segments on pay-per-views to fill time, but this would be one that would make the show much better. The Revival regained their Raw Tag Team Championships from Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, about two months after they should have.

Now is the perfect opportunity to rejuvenate tag team wrestling to some extent within the main roster. The Revival had an incredible match against the Usos a few weeks ago on Raw, proving that they don't need embarrassing photos or 'Ucey Hot' to have a compelling program. It seems like these two teams will continue feuding after the Dash Wilder stole the pin from the Usos in that triple threat tag title match.

Give them fifteen minutes to do their thing, and the entire WWE universe will be talking about Stomping Grounds once they are done. The Usos and the Revival are possibly two of the greatest tag teams in the entire industry today. Hopefully, WWE allows them to prove that sooner or later.

