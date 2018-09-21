5 shocking pictures of WWE Superstars you need to see to believe

The life of a WWE Superstar, is one covered in photos. Each night, thousands of photos will be taken of you, at either live events or on WWE TV. If that's not enough, more photos will be taken during events such as meet and greets, with millions of people watching you on Pay Per View.

The good thing about all of this, is that the Superstars and the WWE are able to control these photos to an extent. Roman Reigns looks like a Samoan heavy hitter in countless photos from events, because that is how WWE want him to look. Similarly, Bayley is photographed looking lovable and huggable because that is her character.

However, sometimes, a photo may slip out, that the WWE did not plan on. In this camera-centric world, more pictures are being sent out that are incredible to witness.

Here are 5 shocking pictures of WWE Superstars.

#5 Braun Strowman and Papa Strowman

Braun Strowman like you've never seen him before

It's hard to imagine Braun Strowman as anything more than a lone monster, hellbent on his mission to take the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

However, like all of us, Braun has a family, and fans were shocked to see this photo of Braun's father, showing a clear similarity between the two.

Not only are they both built men with incredible beards, but Rick 'Crusher' Scherr is an accomplished Softball player, as the Monster Among Men explained during a visit to Yankees Stadium.

