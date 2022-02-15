WATCH: 5 most shocking romantic betrayals in WWE

WWE is perhaps the global synonym for pro-wrestling. That, however, doesn't mean that superstars are meant to just fight. Every so often these superstars take a break from kicks and punches for hugs and love.

Over the years, fans have been able to witness numerous romantic angles in Vince McMahon's company. While a few couples succeeded in getting along, the others had to face betrayal from their counterparts.

Rusev was taken aback on WWE RAW when Lana betrayed him for Bobby Lashley

Rusev, now known as Miro, squared off against Seth Rollins on an episode of RAW. Bobby Lashley, who was away from the promotion for a considerable period of time, made a return during the match. However, he wasn't alone, and another returning superstar joined him.

It was Lana, Rusev's wife, who not only returned alongside Bobby Lashley, but she also betrayed Rusev after pairing up with The All Mighty.

Though it was a nightmare for The Bulgarian Brute, the reactions of other superstars, especially Randy Orton, make it worth a rewatch.

