5 Statements WWE Could Make On Monday Night Raw After Double Or Nothing

Is something shocking on the cards?

All Elite Wrestling's arrival to the world of professional wrestling has proven successful in shaking the foundations of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company - WWE.

Tony Khan's newly introduced promotion fired all cylinders with Double or Nothing and left no stone unturned in solidifying their spot as a popular alternative choice for fans who love professional wrestling.

With fans going crazy about a possible rivalry between AEW and WWE, all eyes will be on the latter tonight, as they will be live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City for yet another edition of Monday Night Raw.

After what AEW achieved last night, WWE would be looking to make some statements tonight with their flagship show.

From Brock Lesnar's cash-in announcement to Becky Lynch's next challenger, the show certainly promises to be an epic ride if properly presented on television.

With Vince McMahon now wanting to put his best foot forward and reignite the fans' interest in their 'sports entertainment', these are the 5 shocking statements WWE could make tonight on Monday Night Raw.

#1 Bray Wyatt returns and teases Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to reform The Shield

Bray has been teasing this for a while

With the Wild-Card Rule in full-effect, Vince would be looking to start the show with a bang. Enters Bray Wyatt. Since legions of fans will have their eyes glued to their television screens, it's about time that the company brings in The Eater of Worlds to keep his momentum going.

The former WWE Champion could show up as a naive host of The Firefly Fun House, who intends to join forces with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Considering that Wyatt has been teasing The Big Dog and The Architect to reform The Shield, this could be an idealistic way to start the show whilst firing straight shots at All Elite Wrestling.

Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins,



I just wanted to let you know that I’m SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years.



If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down!



Best friends?🤞🏻 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019

Moreover, Wyatt's return as a healed man, who behaves like a victim, could gravitate the audience's attention before he slowly transitions his way to the dark and terrorizes the entire locker room.

We all know that this is a make-or-break situation for The Cult Leader and putting him straight to the main-event spot could be the right way to start things.

