5 Shocking things that could happen following The Fiend's return at WWE Fastlane 

The Fiend made his shocking return to WWE last night at Fastlane and was able to show off his terrifying new look. The Fiend was burnt alive by Randy Orton back at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December and was then sidelined for almost three months as Alexa Bliss continued her feud with The Viper during his absence.

The Fiend showed off his scars last night at TLC when he made his return, and he is easily one of the scariest things in WWE at present. The WWE Universe has been waiting for The Fiend's return for a number of months and now that he's back on WWE TV, what could the future hold for Bray Wyatt's alter-ego and his friend, Alexa Bliss?

The Fiend has been seen as something that isn't human throughout his time on WWE TV over the past two years, which is why there are so many interesting theories when it comes to his WWE future.

The following article looks at some of the most outlandish theories relating to The Fiend and Alexa Bliss and what could happen in the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

#5. The Fiend could turn on his best friend Alexa Bliss following his return

Alexa Bliss has kept The Fiend's memory alive over the past three months and ensured that Randy Orton is held accountable for his actions. That being said, somehow Bliss has been able to bring The Fiend back from the dead.

Could Alexa Bliss have unlocked powers that she didn't even know she had and that could now put her in danger? After all, if Bliss can bring The Fiend back from the dead, then what is stopping her from taking control of him?

This could be the beginning of the breakdown in the relationship between Bliss and The Fiend if the returning figure sees the former women's champion as a genuine risk to him moving forward.

Randy Orton could be in the middle of a much bigger storyline for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

