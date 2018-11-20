5 Shocking things Vince McMahon could be planning after Braun Strowman's injury

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Will the Boss change his plans?

After announcing Braun Strowman's unfortunate elbow injury, WWE are now in a state of vulnerability, with most of their main stars on Monday Night Raw sidelined due to several reasons.

Since the Monster Among Men was scheduled to lock horns with Baron Corbin at WWE TLC, the brutal annihilation he suffered at the hands of Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre could see Vince McMahon making some serious alterations in the product.

While the seriousness of the injury is still up in the air, it seems likely that Strowman could be taking some few weeks off from the red brand.

There's no denying that the company has to bring something sensational on the table next week in order to keep the fans anticipated before heading into 2019.

With Vince McMahon's plans for WrestleMania 35 already hindered due to the heartbreaking exit of Roman Reigns, how will Strowman's injury factor into the entire scenario on Raw?

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 shocking things Vince McMahon could be planning after Braun Strowman's injury.

#1 Giving more attention to Finn Balor's 'Demon King' gimmick

It's now or never for Finn Balor

With Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman sidelined from the red brand, Monday Night Raw definitely needs to elevate other superstars that can join the spotlight.

There's no superstar on the roster except Drew McIntyre that is enjoying more spotlight than anyone else. While Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose do have potential, but they might not propel the push McIntyre is getting.

One superstar who could get the benefit of the opportunity is Finn Balor. As directionless as Finn is at this point, this could be a wake-up call for the company to either push him to the top or wait for him to drown to mediocrity again.

Concentrating more on Finn's demon persona could make things pretty interesting on Monday Night Raw and would give a new life to the longest reigning NXT Champion.

While he has been facing the wrath of Drew McIntyre, his alter ego could take the Scottish Terminator to his limits and bring some legitimacy to his character and stature.

