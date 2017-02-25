5 shocking things Vince McMahon has overlooked in the last 12 months

Vince McMahon is considered by many to be a creative genius, however, lately he's made some significant errors. I look at 5 of the worst.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 09:29 IST

Is Vince McMahon losing his mind?

As a boy, Vince McMahon suffered from both dyslexia and from Attention Deficit Disorder. Given the circumstances of his childhood, it's very unlikely that he received any sort of regimented help. He was sent to military school, but it's doubtful that such an institute, in the 1950s-1960s, was equipped to handle issues such as those.

It's a testament to McMahon that he was able to graduate from the academy, receive his college degree and become a hugely successful businessman given that level of adversity.

However, in the last 12 months, one could be forgiven for thinking that these conditions are beginning to creep back into his life, given the 5 examples on this list.

#5 He thought Mark Hunt would be a nobody

Brock heading into UFC 200

Negotiations between the WWE and the UFC, as seldom as they may be, presumably descend into ego-driven shouting matches which is why it came as such a surprise when Brock Lesnar, a WWE employee, was allowed to make a return to the Octagon.

So when the final slot on the UFC 200 fight card was confirmed as a heavyweight match-up between the returning Lesnar and heavy-handed Mark Hunt, many were hugely surprised. But why did Vince McMahon acquiesce to letting one of his biggest stars fight on the UFC stage again?

At the time, Fox sports conducted an interview with Brock Lesnar to find out, where Brock simply said:

“The devil’s in the details in the language; it’s not complicated when you have the right people who understand your contracts and understand your life. That really boils down to it. Vince giving me the nod to be able to do this, I have great respect for the man and I think he has a greater respect for Brock Lesnar after I walked out in 2004 and went on to become UFC heavyweight champion.”

However, in truth, Vince McMahon believed that Brock Lesnar was all but guaranteed a win and would be paired up with an inferior opponent, meaning both the WWE and UFC could capitalise on Brock’s marketability.

Sources say that Vince was said to be genuinely horrified when he learnt about Hunt’s genuine knockout power and realised that Brock Lesnar was going into the fight as an underdog.

When he realised that Dana White had got one over him and fearing a defeat for his prized asset, he forbid the announce team from mentioning anything about the fight on WWE television.