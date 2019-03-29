×
5 shocking things Vince McMahon will do to make sure Kofi Kingston doesn't walk out of WrestleMania as champion

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.75K   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:34 IST

Vince McMahon can do anything
Kofi Kingston is finally going to WrestleMania but Vince McMahon is still not convinced. The WWE Chairman still believes that the New Day member is a B+ player and not worthy of a title shot.

This isn't the first time we have seen this happen and everyone knows at the back of the mind that something fishy will take place right at the end. We saw it with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam in 2013 when Triple H helped Randy Orton take the title minutes after Bryan had defeated John Cena for it.

Similarly, Vince McMahon might be planning a big thing as well. We take a look at 5 shocking ways he could make sure that Kofi Kingston doesn't walk of WrestleMania as the champion:

#5 Makes it a No DQ match at the end

The ideal change to the match stipulation would have been to make it another Gauntlet match but the WrestleMania match card is already stacked. The show is reportedly going to be over 7 hours this time (including kick-off) and there will be no time for a Gauntlet match.

Thus, Vince might opt to make it a No DQ matchup right at the end and have Eric Rowan and maybe even Luke Harper get involved in the match. At the same time, the chairman might also ban New Day from ringside to make it even more difficult for Kofi.

By the look of things Vince has done it the past, we cannot rule out the idea of him making this a handicap match as well

Not only will Daniel Bryan retain the title, but Vince will also get what he wants without getting his hands dirty. There is a very good possibility of this happening and SmackDown Live's go-home episode might just be the place for this announcement to take place.

