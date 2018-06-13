5 Shocking things that can happen at Money in the Bank

Surprising things can happen this Sunday!

Punit Kanuga ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 12:22 IST 3.93K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kane won the match and cashed-in on the same night to become the Champion (2010).

Money in the Bank PPV is just a couple of days away. Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live will compete against one another to grab the “Briefcase of Opportunity” in order to earn a lucrative Championship opportunity.

Once the winners of the two ladder matches are determined, both men’s and women’s Champion will be constantly looking over their shoulders. The uncertainty inherent in this contract forces the reigning champions to be on their toes.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Women’s Championship from both the brands and the WWE Championship is scheduled to be defended this Sunday. In the past, the contracts were cashed in on the night of the PPV itself. Hence, the winners of the championship matches can’t relax even after their match is over.

Interestingly, the current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, is not scheduled to be on the show. Further, he works only a few calendar days every year. Hence, it is safe to say that he is the least threatened champion as Mr. MITB (if from Raw) will have limited chances to target him.

The cash-in of this prestigious contract has always been shocking. However, there are five shocking things which can happen on the night of the event itself.

#1 Dead heat for the WWE Championship

Could the lightning hit twice (Backlash and MITB)?

The upcoming WWE championship match this Sunday is expected to be the final chapter in the rivalry of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Since the heel-turn of the Japanese Superstar after their match at WrestleMania 34, they both have tried everything in their power to tear each other apart.

However, their enmity can be far from the finish if both men are unable to answer the referee’s ten-count this Sunday. Although a part of the WWE Universe might not find this fitting, this will present the opportunity to continue this rivalry.

At Backlash, both men were not able to answer referee’s count after the mutual exchange of low-blows. The “Phenomenal One” retained the championship that night thanks to his Champion’s advantage.

Not to mention, this has happened in the past as well. At Royal Rumble 2004, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels were not able to get back on their feet as the official counted to ten. The match was for the World Heavyweight Championship and it ended in a draw.