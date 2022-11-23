Every WWE Superstar aims to be unique in their appearances. While some succeed in doing so and some don't. It's worth praising that the masked stars usually manage to etch their personalities in the hearts of fans without even showing their faces.

Click on the video above to check the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

They managed to stand out from the crowd with their masks. But most of the time, these stars end up being unmasked at least once in their careers.

Whether accidentally or intentionally, fans have witnessed many shocking unmaskings in the programming.

These are some of the most shocking unmaskings in WWE history

The five superstars we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Sin Cara

Kalisto

Gran Metalik

Kane

Rey Mysterio

Watch the video in its entirety to recall these iconic moments where these stars were unmasked.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes