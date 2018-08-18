Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Shocking Ways SummerSlam 2018 Will End

Rimika Saini
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.58K   //    18 Aug 2018, 13:34 IST

E
A shocking night is upon us this Sunday

While SummerSlam's match-card is lackluster and predictable, a certain shift in the mindset of the management backstage could possibly make it the best show of the year.

The WWE Universe is certainly not invested at the idea of an official Roman Reigns' coronation to end the show.

Vince McMahon's desire to push Roman Reigns to the moon might not work well with the fans and if the show needs to end on a high, it must leave the fans in shock with their eyes wide open.

The company has not yet decided on a clear outcome for the match but with Money in the Bank briefcase also up for grabs this Sunday, a lot could transpire by the time the show ends in Brooklyn.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are the 5 shocking ways SummerSlam 2018 will end this Sunday.

#5 Brock Lesnar wins clean and ends the night by brutalizing Roman Reigns

This ia
This is a strong possibility

Taking his UFC ambitions into consideration, there's a lot of business Vince McMahon could do by letting Brock Lesnar compete for both companies.

Roman Reigns has failed to defeat the Beast Incarnate in the last three encounters and that only suggests that Lesnar could snatch a clean victory again this Sunday.

However, recent SummerSlam events have ended abruptly with Brock Lesnar concluding the bout in controversial fashion. His matches against the Undertaker and Randy Orton have ended in a lot of controversy.

Considering the fans are not invested in the idea of having either of the two competitors as their Universal Champion, this could end on a very dejected note.

With the management so adamant in creating an Underdog persona around the Big Dog, Roman Reigns could conclude the event by getting brutally assaulted at the hands of the Beast Incarnate.




