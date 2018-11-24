5 Shocking Possible Winners of 2019 Royal Rumble Match

Joe, Joe, Joe!

Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated and loved shows of the year. As part of one of the four shows that are hosted by the company, this show has a lot of moments and a history of changing careers.

Every year a wrestler wins the traditional Royal Rumble match and advances to face a world champion of his choice. 2018 saw the start of another historic royal rumble match when the women of the WWE competed for the first time at the prestigious event.

The show also marks the start of Wrestlemania season, as post this event, we hear the commentators constantly state that they are on the 'Road To Wrestlemania,' and they are right because every match that happens after this show has Wrestlemania implications.

The most prestigious match has changed careers in the past, and this year with the addition of new superstars from NXT into the main roster, along with NXT superstars participating in the event, here are 5 wrestlers that can win the traditional match, and go on to become world champion at Wrestlemania:

#5 Lars Sullivan

Force Of Nature!

Lars Sullivan is currently rumoured to be on the main roster, and there are possibilities he may end up being on Raw, but despite the rumours, there is a possibility he may also win the biggest match and head to Wrestlemania.

While such a run is seemingly difficult, but considering the fact that NXT bosses are impressed with him, despite the fact that he was found making derogatory remarks on Stephanie McMahon, the heel NXT performer could be on his way to make a good storyline after Wrestlemania.

If he wins the match at Royal Rumble but fails to win the match at Wrestlemania, it could start a powerful heel storyline for him, and if Braun Strowman returns from injury by then, you can expect two powerful forces of nature to bring the fight to each other.

