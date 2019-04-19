5 shocking WWE Superstars who beat The Rock

The Rock took The Hurricane lightly on RAW in 2003, and it led to one of his most shocking losses.

The Great One. The Brahma Bull. The People's Champion. The Most Electrifying man in Sports Entertainment.

Whatever you call him, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will always go down as one of the greatest stars in wrestling.

Debuting in 1996, Rocky entertained millions (and millions) of fans, before leaving the company in 2004.

Returning in 2011, The Rock has remained a huge star, having epic feuds with the likes of John Cena and CM Punk.

And though The Rock has victories over the pair, there are some shocking opponents who have defeated the Great One.

No-one thought that these stars had a chance against the former World Champion, but fans were left with their jaws dropped after these matches.

Here are five opponents who shocked the world, themselves and the Brahma Bull himself, by defeating The Rock.

#5: Billy Gunn

Gunn pinned The Rock on RAW, though the Great One got his win back at Summerslam in humiliating fashion.

In 1999, Billy Gunn was going places.

After cutting ties with D-Generation X, Gunn discovered a new-found mean streak, one that led him to the 1999 King of the Ring.

As if becoming King wasn't enough, the former Tag Champion also started racking up huge wins, defeating Mankind and Kane on RAW.

On the July 19, edition of RAW, Gunn scored his biggest victory, pinning The Rock in the middle of the ring.

Sure, Gunn did have some help from a steel-chair weilding Chyna, as the Ninth Wonder of the World helped her former DX comrade score the shocking win.

Unfortunately for Gunn, it'd be The Rock who had the last laugh, beating Gunn at Summerslam that same year, in the company's first ever Kiss my A** match.

