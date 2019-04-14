5 Twists for WWE RAW: Dean Ambrose shocks WWE, Sasha Banks gets a character change

WWE RAW could see some big shocks

The International Superstar Shake-up starts this Monday night and continues the next night on SmackDown Live. Who could leave SmackDown to join the red brand and what twists could WWE have in store for us on RAW?

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it.

#5 AJ Styles leaves the House that he built

Coul AJ Styles finally leave SmackDown Live for Monday nights on RAW?

SmackDown Live is known amongst fans as the 'House that AJ Styles built', and rightfully so. Since the start of this current brand split, Styles has been the top guy on SmackDown and during his multiple title reigns, has been one the Superstars who have carried the brand on his back.

However, it now looks like Styles has beaten and faced all the top names on SmackDown. Styles moving to RAW would definitely come as a massive shock to the WWE Universe but it would be the right decision. Styles has a ton of fresh matches waiting for him on Monday nights.

#4 Samoa Joe moves to RAW

Samoa Joe destroyed Rey Mysterio in under 2 minutes at WrestleMania 35

Another surprising move that could happen at this year's Shake-Up is the WWE United States Championship heading to RAW while the Intercontinental Championship would go to the blue brand.

This would obviously start with Samoa Joe moving to WWE's flagship show this Monday. Joe has done a great job on the blue brand and the Sampan Submission Machine beat Rey Mysterio in under a couple of minutes at WrestleMania. Joe looks to be in the shape of his life and is one of the top genuine heels on the roster. We've seen Joe take on most of the big names on SmackDown and it now feels like a great time for a surprise move to RAW.

