5 Shocks That Can Happen At Crown Jewel

What swerves does Crown Jewel has in store for us this Friday

WWE Crown Jewel is just a day away and is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. The event was filled with negativity from the very start, but it escalated quickly in the last few weeks.

What started with no participation of women superstars, an alleged murder later became an event funded by blood stained money. Let's not dwell much into the politics and stick to the event in hand.

After Roman Reigns' shocking announcement on RAW, there was already a huge void on the match card. Later that week, John Cena and Daniel Bryan refused to go to Saudi Arabia, and have since been replaced by Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe respectively.

The dent in star power may force WWE to make more efforts to keep the fans interested in the event. Here are the possible shocks that can transpire during the event.

#5 Samoa Joe wins the WWE championship

Samoa Joe got a shot at the WWE championship at Crown Jewel.

Daniel Bryan won the right to face AJ Styles for the WWE championship in a #1 contenders match against the Miz at the Super Showdown. He went on to build his feud, for the dream match, on Smackdown.

Last week, reports came that Daniel Bryan has refused to work at Crown Jewel which put the dream match for the WWE championship between him and AJ Styles at a halt. On the latest episode of Smackdown, Bryan got his promised title shot in which he failed to win the championship. He was later attacked by Samoa Joe when Joe took out both AJ Styles and Bryan and put them to sleep. Thus, writing off Bryan from Crown Jewel.

Smackdown General Manager Paige granted AJ Styles a match against Samoa Joe for the WWE title at Crown Jewel.

Samoa Joe has feuded with AJ Styles over several pay-per-views for the WWE championships but always came short. This may be the best time for him to win the championship from Styles.

As Joe is a monster in his own right, with Survivor Series as the next PPV, Joe can face Braun Strowman in a champion vs champion match with a clear heel-face dynamics.

