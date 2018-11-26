×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 shocks that should happen at WWE TLC

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    26 Nov 2018, 13:28 IST

Will this be the scene come TLC?
Will this be the scene
come
TLC?

WWE TLC emanates on 16th December on the WWE Network as well as your local channels, and the company is doing everything in their power to make it a captivating show for the WWE Universe.

The company is creating matches from both brands, and as it is a dual-branded show, we must expect some great segments as the event commences.

While a lot of us are able to speculate the outcome of storylines, as WWE has very predictable outcomes the company could shock us as it did at Survivor Series. The shock factor actually adds value to the show and the forthcoming weekly shows as well. With the ratings for the weekly shows currently going at an all-time low, the best way to have more fans tune to the weekly shows is a shock at the major pay per view.

With this in mind, let's look at 5 shocks that the WWE could pull off at the pay per view offering us a reason to tune on Monday and Tuesday:

#5 Samoa Joe assists Daniel Bryan

A foe in need, is a friend indeed!
A foe in
need,
is a friend indeed!

Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan haven't seen each other eye to eye. The two were on fighting terms when Daniel Bryan and The Miz were considered as the co-captains for Team Smackdown. The heat between them went to a level where the master of the 'Yes Lock' applied his famous move on 'The Destroyer.'

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have been on a fighting path since Samoa Joe became the #1 contender for the WWE Title, and the two also fought inside a steel cage at WWE Starrcade. The fact that Samoa Joe still has unfinished business with 'The Phenomenal' wrestler, it would make sense if Samoa Joe assists his former adversary and the general manager of Smackdown when he fights the wrestler he lost to at WWE Starrcade inside a steel cage.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC Dean Ambrose Ronda Rousey
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
2 Matches that could happen at WWE TLC
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Matches which can make for a must-watch at WWE TLC 
RELATED STORY
5 Legitimate shockers WWE could be planning for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the complete match card after...
RELATED STORY
3 Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Stipulations Which The 'Ambrose vs Rollins' Match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey's Championship Match announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Opponent For TLC Changed?
RELATED STORY
Grading all the TLC Pay-Per-Views
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us