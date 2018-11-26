5 shocks that should happen at WWE TLC

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 26 Nov 2018, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will this be the scene come TLC?

WWE TLC emanates on 16th December on the WWE Network as well as your local channels, and the company is doing everything in their power to make it a captivating show for the WWE Universe.

The company is creating matches from both brands, and as it is a dual-branded show, we must expect some great segments as the event commences.

While a lot of us are able to speculate the outcome of storylines, as WWE has very predictable outcomes the company could shock us as it did at Survivor Series. The shock factor actually adds value to the show and the forthcoming weekly shows as well. With the ratings for the weekly shows currently going at an all-time low, the best way to have more fans tune to the weekly shows is a shock at the major pay per view.

With this in mind, let's look at 5 shocks that the WWE could pull off at the pay per view offering us a reason to tune on Monday and Tuesday:

#5 Samoa Joe assists Daniel Bryan

A foe in need, is a friend indeed!

Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan haven't seen each other eye to eye. The two were on fighting terms when Daniel Bryan and The Miz were considered as the co-captains for Team Smackdown. The heat between them went to a level where the master of the 'Yes Lock' applied his famous move on 'The Destroyer.'

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles have been on a fighting path since Samoa Joe became the #1 contender for the WWE Title, and the two also fought inside a steel cage at WWE Starrcade. The fact that Samoa Joe still has unfinished business with 'The Phenomenal' wrestler, it would make sense if Samoa Joe assists his former adversary and the general manager of Smackdown when he fights the wrestler he lost to at WWE Starrcade inside a steel cage.

1 / 5 NEXT