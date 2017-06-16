5 shortest Money in the Bank Ladder matches of all-time

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 19:56 IST

We are almost upon the next pay-per-view on the WWE’s annual calendar and it promises to be one hell of an exciting show. This Sunday, Smackdown Live presents WWE Money in the Bank 2017 from the hometown of Randy Orton, St Louis, Missouri.

As we get ready for what is hopefully an adrenaline filled pay-per-view with not just one, but two Money in the Bank Ladder matches – the traditional Men’s edition as well as the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank – expectations are high.

While the Men’s match is definitely going to be given a significant amount of time for the competitors to show off their skills, there are some fears that the Women’s edition could be one of the shortest Money in the Bank Ladder matches in the history of the match.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a trip down memory lane to see which of the other Golden Briefcase matches concluded in record time. So, without any further ado, here is our list of the five shortest Money in the Bank Ladder matches of all-time:

#5 Money in the Bank Ladder match at Wrestlemania 21 – 15 minutes 17 seconds

The first MitB Ladder match was one of the shortest ever

Coming in at Number 5 on the list is the first ever Money in the Bank Ladder match which was held at Wrestlemania 21 way back in 2005. The participants in the historic match were Edge, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, and Christian.

Since this was the first edition of the match and it was taking place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it is quite understandable that the company decided to give it an average match time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds.

While that might seem like extremely little today, it was the perfect amount of time for an unknown match back in 2005. With Edge coming out of it as the winner and his eventual cash-in against John Cena, the match solidified its place in WWE’s plans for the future.