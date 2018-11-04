×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 shortest current RAW Superstars

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.50K   //    04 Nov 2018, 13:43 IST

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

The world of pro wrestling has a wide variety of wrestlers, from agile smaller wrestlers, to hulking beasts who can tear down opponents in a matter of a few moves.

WWE, though, have always preferred taller, stronger men who use their force and might to get over with the audience. It is no secret that Vince McMahon, the WWE's chairman, loves his wrestlers to be big and strong.

From Andre The Giant to Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, to modern WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman, the head honcho of the most popular pro wrestling promotion has always pushed and put titles on wrestlers who are big.

But that seems to have changed over the last decade or so, as smaller wrestlers are pushed to the top, going on to hold the most coveted titles on WWE television. This could be because of the audience wanting something different, or pro wrestling as an industry evolving.

Here, we take a look at the 5 shortest current RAW Superstars (billed height). (This list does not include 2015 Live Superstars)

#5 Finn Balor - 5'11"

Image result for finn balor sportskeeda

Standing at 5'11", Finn Balor is one of the few WWE Superstars on RAW who is below the 6-foot mark to be at the top of the WWE card.

Few Superstars have taken to the WWE's main roster and won over fans as quickly as Balor has. Following a two-year stint at NXT, Balor moved to the main roster and RAW in 2016, and then went on to become the inaugural Universal champion, when he defeated Seth Rollins.

Balor is an incredibly athletic and gifted pro wrestler, who is known for his quickness and high-flying moves. One of the most popular WWE Superstars, Balor's short height allows him to move around the ring quickly and perform suicide dives and sentons with ease.

Fans have been clamouring for WWE to push the Irishman to the top, but it remains to be seen if he will get an opportunity considering how it is dominated by big men like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Finn Balor Chad Gable
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 RAW Superstars who would do better on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst Of The RAW After SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars and Teams who can aid The Shield on...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 sensational moves that can improve Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW Before Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which the Shield can seek revenge on Raw
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us