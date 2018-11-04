5 shortest current RAW Superstars

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

The world of pro wrestling has a wide variety of wrestlers, from agile smaller wrestlers, to hulking beasts who can tear down opponents in a matter of a few moves.

WWE, though, have always preferred taller, stronger men who use their force and might to get over with the audience. It is no secret that Vince McMahon, the WWE's chairman, loves his wrestlers to be big and strong.

From Andre The Giant to Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, to modern WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman, the head honcho of the most popular pro wrestling promotion has always pushed and put titles on wrestlers who are big.

But that seems to have changed over the last decade or so, as smaller wrestlers are pushed to the top, going on to hold the most coveted titles on WWE television. This could be because of the audience wanting something different, or pro wrestling as an industry evolving.

Here, we take a look at the 5 shortest current RAW Superstars (billed height). (This list does not include 2015 Live Superstars)

#5 Finn Balor - 5'11"

Standing at 5'11", Finn Balor is one of the few WWE Superstars on RAW who is below the 6-foot mark to be at the top of the WWE card.

Few Superstars have taken to the WWE's main roster and won over fans as quickly as Balor has. Following a two-year stint at NXT, Balor moved to the main roster and RAW in 2016, and then went on to become the inaugural Universal champion, when he defeated Seth Rollins.

Balor is an incredibly athletic and gifted pro wrestler, who is known for his quickness and high-flying moves. One of the most popular WWE Superstars, Balor's short height allows him to move around the ring quickly and perform suicide dives and sentons with ease.

Fans have been clamouring for WWE to push the Irishman to the top, but it remains to be seen if he will get an opportunity considering how it is dominated by big men like Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

