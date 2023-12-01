5 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Big all-women's event, Bobby Lashley interrupts popular star

Last week was chaotic for WWE Network and Peacock. Survivor Series WarGames 2023 weekend led to a lot of exciting content. Unfortunately, this week has been much slower in terms of new programming for fans to check out.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk, with no new classic content arriving for the second month in a row. Tuesday then featured a week-old edition of NXT for most subscribers, although the release date for that particular program can vary depending on the region.

Wednesday was slightly busier. The first upload was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW. The other video added on Wednesday was The Bump, featuring Santos Escobar, The Creed Brothers, Ilja Dragunov, and Ivy Nile. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

The weekend ahead isn't going to be much busier. Just five full-length shows are set to arrive on demand. This includes a wXw event featuring all female stars, two shows that recently aired elsewhere, and a pair of other programs. What's set to be added?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will air a new episode this weekend. The series' latest entry will arrive around noon on Saturday, December 2. The usual hosts of Matt Camp and Megan Morant are expected.

For those unaware, the series breaks down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the night before. Camp and Morant discuss everything that went down, mention any late-breaking news and select interviews are spliced in throughout the sub-30-minute show.

Last week's interview portion of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen in the video above. Kayla Braxton first interviewed Santos Escobar. She then chatted with Butch, who was interrupted by Bobby Lashley. Lastly, Cathy Kelley spoke with all five members of Damage CTRL.

#4. wXw Wrestling will offer a new event

This weekend, a new indie event will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. To be more precise, wXw Wrestling will offer their Femmes Fatales 2023 show on Saturday, December 2, at around 12 PM EST.

wXw Femmes Fatales is an all-female event, similar to that of Evolution or TNA Wrestling's Knockouts Knockdown. The show first took place on September 23, 2023, and will arrive on-demand over two months later.

The German wrestling promotion's show features talent both commonly associated with the company and other international stars. Wrestlers featured include the likes of Nicole Matthews, Hyan, Ava Everett, Iva Kolasky, and Baby Allison.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Bianca Belair and Bayley

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere are set to be added on-demand on WWE Network and Peacock over the course of the weekend. These shows aired within the past 30 days but weren't contractually allowed to arrive on-demand due to television and streaming rights.

WWE Main Event from November 16, 2023, will be added to the archives this Saturday, December 2. The opening bout of the show featured RAW's Katana Chance battle Tatum Paxley. The main event featured Apollo Crews battling Tavion Heights.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 3, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, December 3. This show featured the final build towards Crown Jewel 2023, including Bayley battling Bianca Belair in the main event.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT Level Up will return with a brand new episode this week following a special "best of" edition airing last Friday. The program will air at 10 PM EST on December 1. This immediately follows SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, it will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for two weeks after first airing.

Three matches featuring a handful of top stars are set to air on NXT Level Up this week. The main event, for example, will see former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak battle Tavion Heights. Gulak will be joined by his stablemates Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne.

The opening match of the show will be a grudge match pitting Von Wagner against Luca Crusifino. Luca and Von shared some harsh words earlier this year, so the clash between the two is much anticipated.

Last but certainly not least, the talented Elektra Lopez will battle the up-and-coming Brinley Reece.

