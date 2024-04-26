5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Jade Cargill makes an impact, new compilation, and more

WWE's future in streaming is interesting to predict. Just a few years ago, the Stamford-based company's primary focus was on its own network. That soon shifted to Peacock. Now, Netflix is gearing up to host much of the company's programming and new shows beginning in 2025.

Ahead of then, however, content continues to arrive for fans to check out. This week was a bit slow, but there was still some quality entertainment. For example, a new episode of RAW Talk aired on Monday night, and a week-old edition of NXT was added to the archives on Tuesday.

WWE's The Bump featuring the newly crowned NXT Champion Trick Williams was streaming on Wednesday, along with a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW was made available on-demand. Lastly, This Week In WWE aired on Thursday. It was not a busy week, but it was still plenty of fun.

This upcoming weekend will feature more new programming added to both over-the-top streaming services. In total, five full-length shows will be made available on both platforms. This includes a past SmackDown featuring Jade Cargill, a new compilation, and a handful of other quality and entertaining programming.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will soon be returning with a new episode. The next edition of the hit series will air on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with the program being made available at around 10 AM on both WWE Network and Peacock.

For those unaware, the series features Megan Morant and Scott Stanford breaking down the action from WWE Friday Night SmackDown the prior night. This also includes three interviews from the stars of SmackDown sprinkled in throughout the sub-30-minute show.

Last week's edition of the popular series can be seen on-demand and the interview portion is posted above. AJ Styles was first to chat and that was followed up by an interview with the Street Profits. Lastly, Tiffany Stratton spoke about attacking Bayley and Naomi.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be made available

Expand Tweet

Two WWE programs that recently aired on other various networks will arrive on-demand this weekend. This includes Friday Night SmackDown, which first aired on the FOX Network, and Main Event, which first streamed on Hulu.

WWE Main Event from April 11, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This show featured Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark taking on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in the opener, along with Ivar battling Julius Creed in the second bout.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 29, 2024, will also be added on-demand, with this video available on Sunday, April 28, 2024. This show was notable as it featured Jade Cargill uniting with Bianca Belair and Naomi as a team. They went on to fight Damage CTRL at WrestleMania XL following Jade's impactful appearance.

#2. NXT Level Up is set to stream

Expand Tweet

NXT Level Up will be returning with a new episode this weekend. The latest edition of the series will air on both WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, April 26, 2024, beginning at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX. It won't be added on-demand to Peacock after first airing for a few weeks.

Three big matches have been confirmed for this week's show and they were taped before this week's NXT and ahead of last week's show. The main event will be tag team action with The Gatekeeper of NXT Level Up Dante Chen teaming up with Dion Lennox to take on NXT regulars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

Both of the remaining two matches represent NXT's stacked women's division. One match will see relative newcomer Carlee Bright take on Jaida Parker. The other bout will feature the annoying, yet hilarious Arianna Grace take on Jakara Jackson of The Meta-Four.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return

Expand Tweet

The Best Of WWE will return to both streaming platforms this weekend. The series' latest installment will be debuting at around 10 AM on Friday, April 26, 2024. It will likely also stream on the live feed, but that is unconfirmed.

This edition of the popular series is titled The Best Of WWE: European Extravagance. While nothing has been confirmed in terms of content, the show will likely highlight some of the best stars from Europe or some of the best matches the Stamford-based company had in the continent.

This edition makes sense courtesy of the busy coming months for the company. The Stamford-based promotion will soon hold Backlash France, Bash in Berlin, and Clash at the Castle: Scotland. All three of these premium live events will be held in Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback