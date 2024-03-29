5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - The Rock on past SmackDown, new compilation, and more

WWE Network and Peacock have not been featuring a wealth of content in recent weeks. In general, far less new programming is made available each week and month compared to the past. This likely won't change any time soon.

This week, for example, only featured a handful of additions. Monday's only fresh upload was a brand-new edition of RAW Talk. Tuesday was also a sole upload day, with just a week-old edition of NXT being added on-demand. Both are fun, of course, but neither is setting the world on fire.

Wednesday was slower than usual, as just one video was made available on-demand. A month-old episode of RAW aired, while WWE's The Bump took the week off. Lastly, This Week In WWE returned with another new upload on Thursday.

This weekend won't be much busier, as just five new videos are set to be added to the archives. This includes a new original program, an in-ring show highlighting the stars of tomorrow, and a handful of other programs. What will be arriving on demand?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will return

The SmackDown LowDown will be returning to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend with a brand new episode. The show will be arriving at 12 PM EST on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The popular series features Megan Morant, former backstage interviewer, breaking down the action from the blue brand with another analyst. In addition to their sections of the show, three select interviews featuring stars from SmackDown are spliced in throughout the sub-30-minute show.

Last week's edition of the hit series can be seen on-demand at any time, but the interview portion can be seen above. Bianca Belair was the first to be interviewed. Next up was The Pride's Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. Lastly, Pretty Deadly was interviewed.

#4. Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will soon be finding their way to WWE Network and Peacock. SmackDown, which first aired on FOX, and Main Event, which first aired on Hulu, are set to arrive on-demand. They are being added on a delay due to contractual rights with the platforms both initially aired on.

WWE Main Event from March 14, 2024, will arrive on-demand on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The opening bout of this show saw Indus Sher battle the Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. Chelsea Green clashed with Natalya in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 1, 2024, will be available on-demand on Sunday, March 31, 2024. This show was particularly notable for a promo with The Rock and Roman Reigns, who sent a counteroffer to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania XL.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up is set to arrive on-demand on Friday, March 29, 2024. The show will begin airing at 10 PM EST, immediately after SmackDown on FOX on WWE Network and Peacock. As a reminder, Peacock users won't be able to watch it on-demand after first streaming for several weeks courtesy of the Stamford-based company's deal with Hulu.

Three big-time bouts are confirmed for NXT Level Up this week. This includes Tank Ledger and Hank Walker battling Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. This is the final match in a best-of-three series, as both duos have a win to their name.

The other two bouts are also quite interesting. Athletic marvels SCRYPTS and Je'Von Evans will clash in one bout. Lastly, The Meta-Four's Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend will battle Carlee Bright and the debuting Kendal Grey.

#1. The Best of WWE is back with a new video

Lastly, The Best of WWE will return to both streaming platforms this weekend. The new video will arrive on-demand later today, on Friday, March 29, 2024. While no official time has been noted, history indicates it should be available between 10 AM and noon EST.

The latest installment of this compilation series is The Best of WWE: Celebrities of WWE. Naturally, this will highlight some of the Stamford-based company's best and most notable moments with celebrities from various walks of life beyond pro wrestling.

Notably, the graphic promoting the show notes WrestleMania celebrities, which makes sense given The Show of Shows is around the corner. Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, Johnny Knoxville, Mr. T, and Floyd Mayweather are highlighted.

