Alexa Bliss is a multi-time Women's Champion, a former Tag Team, and a GrandSlam Champion. Bliss is also one of the most popular stars on the main roster, which is due to her constant ability to reinvent herself.

However, considering the recent teases on WWE programming and social media, Bliss may also be Bray Wyatt's sister Abigail, who was pivotal to the former Universal Champion's Eater of Worlds character. Here, we discuss 5 signs Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail.

#5 Alexa Bliss has teased a heel turn.

The past number of months have been excruciatingly tough on Little Miss Bliss. The former RAW Women's Champion won the Tag Team Championships only to drop back to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in less than a week.

Furthermore, Nikki Cross, her former tag team partner, and friend, turned on her at Crown Jewel, ultimately costing her the tag titles. Alexa Bliss has also been denied opportunities at the RAW Women's Title, and her breaking point may be on the horizon.

Add social media teases where she has indicated that she misses her dark character. Could she finally snap and embrace her inner demons? Bliss, like Bray Wyatt, has a dark, menacing past. Given that things aren't going her way, she may rethink her course and tap into her alter-ego, Sister Abigail.

#4 The former RAW Women's Champion wants to channel her newfound aggression.

On the December 5 edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss won a Triple Threat match featuring Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. This takes her one step closer to the RAW Women's Title, which she desperately wants to get her hands on.

Bayley will be her opponent in the Number One Contender's match. DAMAGE CTRL. has been a thorn in Bliss' path for a long time, and the leader of the faction may have the second-ever SmackDown Women's Champion's number.

Bliss, however, seems to have a plan. During a backstage interview about her preparations against Bayley, she claimed that she wanted to channel her newfound aggression. This violent character could manifest itself as Sister Abigal sooner.

#3 Bray Wyatt's White Rabbit logo has continuously flashed screens when Alexa Bliss is around.

What does this logo mean?

Ever since WWE started airing the "White Rabbit" tease that led to Bray Wyatt's return, a mysterious logo that looks like a moth has been associated with the former Universal Champion. However, the logo has also flashed on our screens in the presence of Alexa Bliss.

During a backstage interview at Crown Jewel, the "Wyatt 6" moth logo appeared on the screen, catching the former RAW Women's Champion off-guard. The same has been appearing semi-regularly on RAW weekly. This shows that Wyatt is interested in Bliss.

#2 Alexa Bliss looks disinterested.

At Survivor Series, Bianca Belair's team triumphed over DAMAGE CTRL., Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in a WarGames match. On the following episode of RAW, the victorious squad discussed their victory in a backstage interview. Still, Bliss seemed less excited and enthused than her teammates, almost forcing herself to smile.

Why wouldn't you be happy with such a massive victory? Her disinterested character may herald that she may be dealing with wicked thoughts and feelings tormenting her. This is reminiscent of Bray Wyatt's conundrum on SmackDown, where he tries to restrain himself but seldom does show aggression.

#1 Bliss tried using Sister Abigail on RAW.

The biggest hint of Alexa Bliss being Sister Abigail was dropped during the aforementioned triple-threat match on RAW this past week. At one point, she had Becky Lynch in position for Bray Wyatt's finishing maneuver with a menacing look across her face.

Bliss used the finisher when she was aligned with the former Universal Champion. Even after she betrayed him, the five-time Women's Champion used the maneuver, but her character was dark, and Wyatt was not around.

Her attempt to use Sister Abigail threw social media into a frenzy which fueled further speculation. Fans believe that Bliss is the sinister figure Wyatt has always admired.

