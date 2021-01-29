5 Signs that Bianca Belair could win the Royal Rumble this year

Bianca Belair has declared herself as a competitor for the Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated events in the WWE calendar, which is set to take place this weekend. On the January 8th episode of SmackDown, the star made the announcement, and she's a star that is a firm favorite to win amongst fans.

Bianca Belair came to WWE in 2016, following a successful career as a track-and-field athlete, and also as a CrossFit competitor. Belair was spotted by WWE Legend Mark Henry, who helped her to get a WWE tryout, in which she was successful.

Bianca Belair became an NXT Superstar in 2016, before making her televised debut on the Black and Gold brand in 2017.

After becoming a standout NXT star, and being involved with multiple high-profile feuds, including against NXT Women's Champions Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36, when she assisted The Street Profits against Zelina Vega and her group.

In the 2020 WWE Draft, Bianca Belair moved to SmackDown, and has become one of the biggest stars of the brand. As the Royal Rumble draws closer and closer, here are five signs that Bianca Belair could win the match.

#5 Bianca Belair has huge momentum on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Bealir was one of the earlier names from the women's division who was picked in 2020's WWE Draft. In the draft, Belair was chosen for SmackDown, and quickly became one of the biggest stars of the Blue Brand.

Bianca Belair's first big step on SmackDown was in the build to Survivor Series, when she was the first performer to earn her way on to the women's team for the five vs five elimination match. This lead to a feud with the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, which is ongoing.

It was also around this time that Bianca Belair began partnering up with SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and the pair have displayed great chemistry as a partnership.

In her current fued with Bayley, Bianca Belair has cemented herself as one of WWE's most popular babyfaces , which leaves her in a great position to be a Royal Rumble winner.