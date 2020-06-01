5 signs Sheamus framed Jeff Hardy for DUI on SmackDown

What if Jeff Hardy is innocent in all this?

WWE has gotten a lot of flack over the years for how they have chosen to open up their shows, but this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown went above and beyond. In fact, between a car wreck, Elias on a stretcher and Jeff Hardy supposedly being found drunk behind a building, it was a bizarre series of events.

Interestingly enough, WWE seemed to be trying to paint the picture of Jeff Hardy getting drunk, crashing his car and somehow injuring Elias in the process. Where that leaves The Drifter remains to be seen and he will probably come into play later, but it's becoming obvious that something is wrong with this whole picture.

With Jeff Hardy attacking Sheamus at the end of the show, there seems to be some evidence that the Charismatic Enigma was framed. While it's impossible to know if that is true or not at this time, here are five signs that Sheamus was the one that framed Hardy.

#5. Sheamus trying to get back into the tournament

Sheamus seemed to just want his spot back. At what cost, though?

Something didn't seem right about the way the opening of Friday Night SmackDown played out and a lot of that had to do with the insanity of it all. What was also very suspicious, however, was the fact that Sheamus quickly offered himself up as a replacement for Hardy or Elias in the tournament and complained about not getting enough opportunities.

Not only does that seem extremely suspicious after Hardy attacked the Celtic Warrior at the end of SmackDown, but it also gives Sheamus a motive for framing Hardy earlier in the night. While some might not want to chalk this up to petty revenge and a chance to take Hardy's spot away, that seems to be the only reasonable solution at this point.