5 signs that Brock Lesnar will hold the WWE Title until WrestleMania 36

Brian Thornsburg Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

How long will Brock Lensar be WWE Champion?

Should Brock Lesnar hold onto the WWE Championship until WrestleMania 36?

While a lot of people in the WWE Universe would probably say 'absolutely not', the benefits of doing so seem to far outweigh the negativity. Yeah, some fans might be upset about it and moan about Lesnar taking the title hostage, but what if that was WWE's intention the whole time?

In fact, what if the overall landscape of the company can once again benefit from WWE keeping the title on Lesnar? What if it could also set the stage for another KofiMania or Yes! movement type of effect that creates a new top Superstar for the upcoming year?

With that being said and the road to WrestleMania 36 quickly approaching, here are five signs that Brock Lesnar will keep the WWE Title until this year's WrestleMania. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think the 'Beast Incarnate' should hold the title until WrestleMania or not.

#5 Builds resentment

The WWE Universe will not be happy about this.

It's honestly one of the most powerful emotions in the world of pro wrestling and has been the cornerstone of many unbelievable moments throughout history. In fact, if a storyline is booked correctly, it can cause an overload of resentment towards a Superstar or situation, which gets them to rally behind the opposing babyface.

And, that's why it's such a genius tool. It makes fans so sick of the status quo that they are willing to accept whoever fills the opposing slot. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule if the right person isn't in the right role, but it is something that works most of the time if executed correctly.

With that being said, WrestleMania 36 is the absolute perfect place to execute that plan, and it's only possible if WWE keeps the title on Lesnar until then. At least that way, WWE can build up on the resentment towards Lesnar, use it to help get fans behind a young babyface and pull off another unbelievable moment at WrestleMania.

