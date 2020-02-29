5 Signs that Goldberg won't defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns IS NEXT!

The rumors were true! I know many of you aren't very happy with the way this match was set up due to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt having to take a hit for it, but it's about time we get over it and focus on what we have in front of us - Goldberg vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship.

WWE pretty much confirmed it in the opening segment of the SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown by having the Big Dog come out to confront the Universal Champion, who was there to ask his mandatory question "Who's next?". Since then, the match has been made official for WrestleMania 36.

Yes, Roman Reigns is indeed next in line to challenge for the Universal Championship and the clash between these two powerhouses has WrestleMania written all over it, which would ideally end with the Big Dog claiming his yard back.

So without further adieu, let's take a look at the five signs why Goldberg won't defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Goldberg won't be around after WrestleMania season

One of the biggest reasons why many didn't expect Goldberg to defeat The Fiend at Super ShowDown to win the Universal Championship was because he is just a part-timer who is used by the company as a special attraction for their major shows. But with this being WrestleMania season, WWE put the title on him to set up a big WrestleMania match.

But what about after WrestleMania season? There's no way the Hall of Famer will stick around after the Show of Shows. He's not getting younger with time for sure, and hence it's almost guaranteed that he'll be dropping the title to the Roman Reigns. We can't have a part-timer holding the title for too long, can we?

Maybe he'll then be back for the next Saudi Arabia megaevent or Summerslam, perhaps.

