5 signs that indicate Kevin Owens is the next face of WWE

Owens is set to be the next face of WWE

All of a sudden, within a span of just a little over two weeks, Kevin Owens has become one of the most over stars in WWE. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to claim that he is perhaps at the top in terms of fan interest.

It all began when he openly called out Shane McMahon for taking up important TV time when there are other Superstars at the back who deserved it. It began a feud between the Authority and the Prizefighter, much reminiscent to what Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon had back in the day.

Kevin Owens’ face turn has quietly become one of the best things done by the WWE in recent years and with what has happened in the last 2-3 weeks, I have a feeling that the former honorary member of the New Day is set to be the next face of the company.

And here are 5 signs that back the claim…

#5 WWE acknowledging fan opinion and working with it

Kevin Owens telling the truth

When Shane McMahon paired up with the Miz, almost everyone expected the A-Lister to turn heel on the Chairman’s son eventually. However, the self-proclaimed Best in the World was the one who brutally turned on the Miz.

Since then, Shane has been picking on other Superstars and hogging most of the TV time both on SmackDown and RAW. As a result, fans used social media to show their discontent.

According to them, it is keeping many talented performers off television, and with Kevin Owens saying the exact same thing, it is safe to say that WWE is aware of the complaints. Moreover, it seems to be an integral part of Owens' current storyline, who is acting as the mouthpiece of the WWE Universe.

