5 signs that WWE wants Bray Wyatt to lose at TLC

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 10:52 IST SHARE

Could Bray Wyatt take his first loss since becoming The Fiend?

WWE has announced that The Miz will be taking on Bray Wyatt at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view, but the decision has raised a lot of questions from the fans. The two biggest questions, out of the lot, have to be why the company isn't advertising The Fiend for this match and why they didn't put the Universal Championship on the line.

While both of these do seem like very weird decisions on the company's part, especially with Brock Lesnar not defending his title at the upcoming pay-per-view, it starts to make a little more sense if you consider what WWE is trying to do here. In fact, the picture becomes a lot clearer when you realize that the company is going out of its way to make The Fiend and Bray Wyatt two very different people.

Unfortunately for Wyatt, all that could very well mean he would be the one taking the loss at TLC. Furthermore, WWE going out of their way to distinguish him and The Fiend as two different people seems to be their way of working past his undefeated streak and title reign, while simultaneously keeping both intact.

With that being said and TLC only a week away, here are five signs that Bray Wyatt could lose at the upcoming pay-per-view:

#5 Turning the Bray Wyatt character heel

WWE might be trying to turn The Fiend heel

Does anyone else feel like WWE has begun Bray Wyatt heel?

That has become extremely evident not only by the fact that The Fiend is now targeting The Miz's family but also by how WWE is slowly getting fans behind The A-lister in the process. It's almost like this is the company's way to take Wyatt's character out of the gray area and turn him into a full-fledged heel.

Why else would they have Bray Wyatt prey on The Miz's family? That's not something a babyface character would ever do and seems to be a very intentional choice by the company. Why the company decided to do this and what their endgame is, remains to be seen and will depend on fan reaction over the next couple of months, but right now, it surely seems like Wyatt is turning heel.

