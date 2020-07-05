5 signs that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is the new Undertaker

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker have been compared to each other a long time.

Here are five signs that 'The Fiend' could be the next Undertaker

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in 2019 and The Undertaker in 2020

Bray Wyatt has long been compared to The Undertaker. Even when he was The Eater of Worlds, a more cult-like character, the nature of it drew instant comparisons to The Deadman.

Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker have faced off once before in a singles match at WrestleMania 31, where The Undertaker won. The other time they crossed paths was at Survivor Series later that year also including Kane and Luke Harper (now Brodie Lee).

The Eater of Worlds character had, unfortunately, run its course. Not due to Bray Wyatt, but due to WWE's handling of the character, where he always ended up losing the big one. He took 10 months off to create 'The Fiend' gimmick and while it's more psychological-based than surreal, the Firefly Fun House adds a new element to it.

We could argue that this is the closest he's come to The Undertaker's character. Even though they're two Superstars with their own legacy, the comparisons won't stop, even at the end of Bray Wyatt's incredible career.

Here are five signs that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is the next Undertaker.

#5 The surrealistic/supernatural character of Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker

The Fiend's first showing

It's not often in wrestling that a supernatural or surrealistic character can work. If you were to introduce The Undertaker 20 years on, the reality is that his gimmick would never have worked. Luckily, he debuted at such a time where it just so happened to work and he established his legacy long enough for people to still be enamored by his character.

It's Mark Calaway who made the gimmick work. While it's easy to assume that anybody could have pulled it off, it takes a special kind of talent to create something that incredible out of it.

Bray Wyatt is arguably the only Superstar in this generation that can pull off a surrealistic character of sorts. As mentioned above, it could be argued that 'The Fiend' is more of a split personality, the Firefly Fun House adds a supernatural element to it.

They're closely related but not the same. Even so, The Undertaker as a gimmick would be far more likely to work in the modern era if it was psychological and supernatural-based. This alone is a big sign that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt could be the next Undertaker. Who else could be?

